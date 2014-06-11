New Issue-EFSF prices 3.0 bln euro 2017 bond

June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF)

Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 18, 2017

Coupon 0.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.55

Reoffer yield 0.286 pct

Spread 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Throught Mid-swaps, equivalent to 23.3bp

Over the 0.5 pct Due 2017 OBL

Payment Date June 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Natixis & Unicredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

ISIN EU000A1G0BR8

