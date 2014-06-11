New Issue-EFSF prices 3.0 bln euro 2017 bond

June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF)
Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro
Maturity Date October 18, 2017
Coupon 0.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.55
Reoffer yield 0.286 pct
Spread 8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Throught Mid-swaps, equivalent to 23.3bp
Over the 0.5 pct Due 2017 OBL
Payment Date June 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Natixis & Unicredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
