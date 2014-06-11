FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EFSF prices 3.0 bln euro 2017 bond
June 11, 2014

New Issue-EFSF prices 3.0 bln euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF)

Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 18, 2017

Coupon 0.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.55

Reoffer yield 0.286 pct

Spread 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Throught Mid-swaps, equivalent to 23.3bp

Over the 0.5 pct Due 2017 OBL

Payment Date June 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Natixis & Unicredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

ISIN EU000A1G0BR8

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

