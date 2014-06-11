New Issue-CM CIC prices 1.0 bln euro 2024 bond

June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on wednesday.
Borrower Credit Mutuel CIC Home Loan SFH (CM CIC)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date June 19, 2024
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.149
Yield 1.844 pct
Spread 26 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 43.6bp
Over the DBR 1.5 pct May 2024
Payment Date June 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Natixis, Societe Generale and UBS Investment Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
