New Issue-CM CIC prices 1.0 bln euro 2024 bond
#Credit Markets
June 11, 2014 / 1:21 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-CM CIC prices 1.0 bln euro 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on wednesday.

Borrower Credit Mutuel CIC Home Loan SFH (CM CIC)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date June 19, 2024

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.149

Yield 1.844 pct

Spread 26 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 43.6bp

Over the DBR 1.5 pct May 2024

Payment Date June 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Natixis, Societe Generale and UBS Investment Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
