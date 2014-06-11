New Issue- Jyske prices 500 mln euro 2017 FRN

June 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Jyske Bank A/S

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 19, 2017

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 50bp

Reoffer price 99.94

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 52bp

Payment Date June 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank, DZ Bank, JPMorgan & LBBW

Ratings A- (S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1078186001

