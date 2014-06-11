New Issue- Jyske prices 500 mln euro 2017 FRN

June 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Jyske Bank A/S
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 19, 2017
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 50bp
Reoffer price 99.94
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 52bp
Payment Date June 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank, DZ Bank, JPMorgan & LBBW
Ratings A- (S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
