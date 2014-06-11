FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB prices $3.0 bln 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
June 11, 2014 / 1:46 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-EIB prices $3.0 bln 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 3.0 billion

Maturity Date August 17, 2017

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.712 pct

Spread 17.25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 0.75 pct June 2017 UST

Payment Date June 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law New York

ISIN US298785GN08

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
