New Issue- BCI prices 150 mln sfr 2019 bond

June 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Banco De Credito E Inversiones (BCI)

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 26, 2019

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.438

Payment Date June 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Deutsche Bank

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0246788183

