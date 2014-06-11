New Issue- BCI prices 150 mln sfr 2019 bond

June 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Banco De Credito E Inversiones (BCI)
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 26, 2019
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 100.438
Payment Date June 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Deutsche Bank
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
