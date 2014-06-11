FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- BCI prices 150 mln sfr 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
June 11, 2014 / 3:06 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- BCI prices 150 mln sfr 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Banco De Credito E Inversiones (BCI)

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 26, 2019

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.438

Payment Date June 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Deutsche Bank

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0246788183

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
