New Issue- Unipolsai prices 750 mln euro perp bond

June 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a perp bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A.
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 5.75 pct
Reoffer price Par
Yield 5.75 pct
Spread 418 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) J.P. Morgan, Mediobanca & UniCredit
Ratings Ba2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English Law (except certain provisions,including provision
concerning the status of the notes, shall be governed by
Italian law)
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
