New Issue- Unipolsai prices 750 mln euro perp bond

June 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perp bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A.

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 5.75 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 5.75 pct

Spread 418 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) J.P. Morgan, Mediobanca & UniCredit

Ratings Ba2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English Law (except certain provisions,including provision

concerning the status of the notes, shall be governed by

Italian law)

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1078235733

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)