New Issue-EIB adds 1.0 bln euro to 2024 bond

June 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2024

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 104.75

Yield 1.586 pct

Spread 6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 31.9bp

Over the 2.0 pct August 2023 DBR

Payment Date June 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Societe Genmerale CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 5.0 billion euro when fungible

ISIN XS1023039545

