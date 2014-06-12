New Issue-FMS adds 500 mln euro to 2019 FRN

June 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 27, 2019

Coupon 3 mont Euribor + 5 basis points

Reoffer price 100.011

Payment Date June 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International, JP MOrgan, Natixis and Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA(S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

The issue size will total 1.0 billion euros when fungible

Temporay ISIN DE000A11QBX8

Permanent ISIN DE000A11QBV2

