New Issue-GE Capital prices 300 mln stg 2018 bond
June 12, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-GE Capital prices 300 mln stg 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower GE Capital UK Funding (GE Capital)

Guarantor General Electric Capital Corporation

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date December 19, 2018

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.645

Yield 2.461 pct

Spread 90 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct 2018 UKT

Payment Date June 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1078758833

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

