New Issue-RBC prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond
#Market News
June 12, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-RBC prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 1312 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Royal Bank of Canada (RBC)

Guarantor RBC Covered Bond Guarantor LP

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date June 19, 2019

Reoffer price 99.878

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 37.2bp

Over the 0.5 pct Due 2019 OBL

Payment Date June 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC CM, Deutsche Bank, Natixis & SG-CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law Canada

ISIN XS1078753958

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
