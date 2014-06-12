New Issue-Unicredit prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond

June 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Unicredit SPA
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date June 19, 2019
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.504
Yield 1.604 pct
Spread 90 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 120.4 basis points
Over the 0.5 pct April 2019 OBL #169
Payment Date June 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America ML, Goldman Sachs International,
Lloyds, SGBM and Unicredit Bank
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
