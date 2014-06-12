FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- NAB prices 225 mln sfr 2021 bond
June 12, 2014 / 1:36 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- NAB prices 225 mln sfr 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB)

Issue Amount 225 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 10, 2021

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.697

Reoffer price 99.997

Yield 1.001 pct

Spread 27 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0245865834

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

