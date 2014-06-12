FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Christian Dior prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 12, 2014 / 1:46 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Christian Dior prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Christian Dior

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 19, 2019

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.54

Yield 1.471 pct

Spread 77 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 107.2bp

over the 0.5 pct 2019 OBL 169

Payment Date June 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CMCIC, HSBC, NATIXIS & Societe Generale CIB

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011991371

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.