New Issue- Christian Dior prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

June 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Christian Dior
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 19, 2019
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.54
Yield 1.471 pct
Spread 77 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 107.2bp
over the 0.5 pct 2019 OBL 169
Payment Date June 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) CMCIC, HSBC, NATIXIS & Societe Generale CIB
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
