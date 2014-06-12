New Issue-NWB prices 250 mln stg 2018 bond

June 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank (NWB)

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 28, 2018

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 99.686

Reoffer price 99.686

Yield 2.064 pct

Spread 53 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct 2018 UKT

Payment Date June 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN XS1079038870

