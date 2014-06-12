FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- IBRD prices 2.0 bln Indian rupee 2016 bond
#Market News
June 12, 2014 / 3:56 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- IBRD prices 2.0 bln Indian rupee 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction & Development

(IBRD)

Issue Amount 2.0 billion Indian rupee

Maturity Date December 20, 2016

Coupon 6.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.93

Yield 6.05 pct

Payment Date June 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50

ISIN XS1078730584

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

