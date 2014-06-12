FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- IADB prices 500 bln Indonesian rupiah 2017 bond
#Market News
June 12, 2014

New Issue- IADB prices 500 bln Indonesian rupiah 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)

Issue Amount 500 billion Indonesian rupiah

Maturity Date July 17, 2017

Coupon 7.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.985

Yield 7.25 pct

Payment Date June 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 10

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1078781496

