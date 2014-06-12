New Issue- KfW adds 65 mln Brazilian real to 2017 bond

June 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Government of Germany
Issue Amount 65 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date December 14, 2017
Coupon 10.50 pct
Reoffer price 102.035
Yield 9.75 pct
Payment Date June 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Notes The issue size will total 265 million Brazilian real
when fungible
Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)