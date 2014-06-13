New Issue-EDC prices $1.0 bln 2019 bond

June 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Export Development Canada, Full faith and credit of Her

Majesty in Right of Canada (EDC)

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date August 19, 2019

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 99.682

Reoffer price 99.682

Yield 1.815 pct

Spread Flat

Underlying govt bond Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 13.1 basis points

Over the CT5

Payment Date June 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of America ML,

BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs International

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

ISIN US30216BFA52

