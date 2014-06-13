New Issue- Compass Group prices dual tranche deal

June 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Friday.
Tranche 1
Borrower Compass Group Plc
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 27, 2023
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.004
Yield 2.003 pct
Spread 65 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 94.7bp
Over the September 2022 DBR
Tranche 2
Borrower Compass Group Plc
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date June 26, 2026
Coupon 3.85 pct
Reoffer price 99.737
Yield 3.841 pct
Spread 98 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct 2025 UKT
Common terms
Payment Date June 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Barclays, Citi, HSBC, BNP Paribas, Lloyds,
Mizuho, RBS, SGBM & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
