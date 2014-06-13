New Issue- Neopost prices 350 mln euro 2021 bond

June 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Neopost SA
Issue Amount 350 million euro
Maturity Date June 23, 2021
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 99.462
Yield 2.585 pct
Spread 150 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 179.8bp
Over the 3.25 pct 2021 DBR
Payment Date June 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC & Societe Generale CIB
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
