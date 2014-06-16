New Issue- Far East Horizon prices $200 mln perp bond

June 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a perp bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Far East Horizon Limited
Issue Amount $200 million
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 5.55 pct
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 5.55 pct
Payment Date June 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, ANZ, DBS Bank Ltd & Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings BBB- (S&P)
Listing SEHK
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
