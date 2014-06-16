FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Munich Hypo prices 500 mln euro 2024 bond
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 16, 2014 / 11:57 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Munich Hypo prices 500 mln euro 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Muenchener Hypothekenbank (Munich Hypo)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 25, 2024

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 98.955

Reoffer price 98.955

Yield 1.614 pct

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 26.6bp

Over the 1.5 pct May 2024 DBR

Payment Date Juen 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, DZ Bank, Helaba, HSBC, Unicredit and WGZ Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000MHB12J9

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.