New Issue-DB Frankfurt adds 400 mln euros to 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
June 16, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-DB Frankfurt adds 400 mln euros to 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Monday.

Borrower Deutsche Bank AG Frankfurt (DB Frankfurt)

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date April 15, 2019

Coupon 3 month Euribor + 55 basis points

Reoffer price 100.159

Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 52 basis points

Payment Date June 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

The issue size will total 1.4 billion euro when fungible

Temp ISIN DE000DB7XHN8

Original ISIN DE000DB7XHM0

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
