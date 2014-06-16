New Issue-BPCE SFH prices 750 mln euro 2024 bond

June 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower BPCE SFH
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date June 27, 2024
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.465
Yield 1.809 pct
Spread 27 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 46.4bp
Over the 1.5 pct May 2024 DBR
Payment Date June 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BayernLB, BNP Paribas, Natixis and NordLB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)