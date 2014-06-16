FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Pohjola Bank prices 300 mln SFR 2021 bond
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 16, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Pohjola Bank prices 300 mln SFR 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Pohjola Bank Plc

Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 14, 2021

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 101.088

Reoffer price 100.388

Yield 0.9425 pct

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & SVR

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0247163618

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.