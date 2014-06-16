New Issue-BoCom HK prices a multi tranche deal

June 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche priced on Monday.
Borrower Bank of Communications Co. Ltd. Hong Kong
Branch (BoCom HK)
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Renimbi
Maturity Date June 23, 2017
Coupon 3.45 pct
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer Yield 3.45 pct
Payment Date June 23, 2014
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 500 million Renimbi
Maturity Date June 23, 2019
Coupon 3.85 pct
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer Yield 3.85 pct
Payment Date June 23, 2014
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 500 million Renimbi
Maturity Date June 23, 2021
Coupon 4.15 pct
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer Yield 4.15 pct
Payment Date June 23, 2014
Common Terms
Lead Manager(s) Bank of Communications Co. Ltd. Hong Kong Branch and HSBC
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing GTSM (GreTai Securities Market)
Fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
