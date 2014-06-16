FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-DB Frankfurt prices 135 mln SFR 2016 FRN
June 16, 2014 / 1:51 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-DB Frankfurt prices 135 mln SFR 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Deutsche Bank AG, Frankfurt Main (DB Frankfurt)

Issue Amount 135 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 30, 2016

Coupon 3 month CHF Libor + 23 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month CHF Libor + 23 basis points

Payment Date June 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank AG London Branch, acting through

Deutsche Bank AG Zurich Branch

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN CH0247163725

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

