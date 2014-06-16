New Issue-DB Frankfurt prices 135 mln SFR 2016 FRN

June 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Deutsche Bank AG, Frankfurt Main (DB Frankfurt)
Issue Amount 135 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 30, 2016
Coupon 3 month CHF Libor + 23 basis points
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3 month CHF Libor + 23 basis points
Payment Date June 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank AG London Branch, acting through
Deutsche Bank AG Zurich Branch
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
