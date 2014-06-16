New Issue- Suez prices 500 mln euro perp bond

June 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Suez Environnement Company

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.326

Yield 3.125 pct

Spread 225.3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Citi,

Commerzbank, Natixis, Unicredito, Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011993500

