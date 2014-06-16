FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Suez prices 500 mln euro perp bond
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 16, 2014 / 2:41 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Suez prices 500 mln euro perp bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Suez Environnement Company

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.326

Yield 3.125 pct

Spread 225.3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Citi,

Commerzbank, Natixis, Unicredito, Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011993500

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.