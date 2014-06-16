New Issue- Suez prices 500 mln euro perp bond

June 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Suez Environnement Company
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.326
Yield 3.125 pct
Spread 225.3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Citi,
Commerzbank, Natixis, Unicredito, Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
