New Issue- Linkopings Stadshus prices 400 mln SEK 2018 FRN
June 16, 2014 / 3:16 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Linkopings Stadshus prices 400 mln SEK 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Linkopings Stadshus AB

Guarantor Linkopings Kommun

Issue Amount 400 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date July 2, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 31bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 31bp

Payment Date July 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN SE0006080602

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

