New Issue- Linkopings Stadshus prices 400 mln SEK 2018 FRN

June 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Linkopings Stadshus AB
Guarantor Linkopings Kommun
Issue Amount 400 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date July 2, 2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 31bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 31bp
Payment Date July 2, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)