New Issue-EIB adds 75 mln Turkish Lira to 2017 bond

June 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 75 million Turkish Lira
Maturity Date November 28, 2017
Coupon 5.5 pct
Issue price 92.905
Yield 7.927 pct
Payment Date June 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Canada
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.625 pct (1.4 pct selling and 0.225 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total 825 million Turkish Lira when fungible
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)