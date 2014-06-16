CORRECTED-New Issue-EBRD adds 2.0 bln INR to 2015 bond

(Correction to change the currency from euro to INR)
June 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD)
Issue Amount 2.0 billion Indian Rupee
Maturity Date May 28, 2015
Coupon 5.0 pct
Reoffer price 98.852
Yield 6.3 pct
Payment Date June 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC and TD
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-50
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total 10.0 billion Indian Rupees
when fungible
