New Issue-Red Electrica prices 300 mln euro 2023 bond

June 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Red Electrica Financiaciones SAU

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date July 1, 2023

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 99.587

Reoffer price 99.587

Yield 2.176 pct

Spread 78 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date July 1, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, JP Morgan and Musi

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

