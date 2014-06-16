FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Red Electrica prices 300 mln euro 2023 bond
June 16, 2014

New Issue-Red Electrica prices 300 mln euro 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Red Electrica Financiaciones SAU

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date July 1, 2023

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 99.587

Reoffer price 99.587

Yield 2.176 pct

Spread 78 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date July 1, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, JP Morgan and Musi

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

