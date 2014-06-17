New Issue-Rakbank prices $500 mln 2019 bond

June 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower RAKFUNDING CAYMAN LTD
Guarantor The National Bank of Ras Al-Khaimah PSC
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date June 24, 2019
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 99.275
Spread 160 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 167.9bp
Over the 1.5 pct Due 2019 UST
Payment Date June 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) NBAD, Standard Chartered, CBI & UNB
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Full fees Fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200 - 1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)