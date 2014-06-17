New Issue-Accor prices 150 mln SFR 2022 bond

June 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Accor SA
Issue Amount 1.75 pct
Maturity Date June 27, 2022
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 100.637
Reoffer price 100.037
Spread 93 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) UBS & Commerzbank
Ratings BBB- (S&P), BBB- (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Cross Default Yes
