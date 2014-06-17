FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Accor prices 150 mln SFR 2022 bond
June 17, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Accor prices 150 mln SFR 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Accor SA

Issue Amount 1.75 pct

Maturity Date June 27, 2022

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 100.637

Reoffer price 100.037

Spread 93 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) UBS & Commerzbank

Ratings BBB- (S&P), BBB- (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Cross Default Yes

ISIN CH0245865842

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

