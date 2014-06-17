FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Noble prices $350 mln perp bond
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 17, 2014 / 1:36 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Noble prices $350 mln perp bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perp bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Noble Group Limited

Issue Amount $350 million

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 6.0 pct

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 6.0 pct

Spread 426.4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over CT5

Payment Date June 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Citigroup, HSBC, J.P. Morgan

& Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SGX

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English Law(subordination provisions governed by Bermudan law)

ISIN XS1079076029

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.