New Issue-Cades adds 200 mln stg to 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
June 17, 2014 / 1:36 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Cades adds 200 mln stg to 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Caisse Amortissement De La Dette Sociale

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date February 06, 2017

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 99.375

Reoffer price 99.375

Yield 1.613 pct

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilts

Payment Date June 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & HSBC

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

Notes The issue size will total 450 million sterling

When fungible

Temporary ISIN FR0011993864

Permanent ISIN FR0011725381

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

