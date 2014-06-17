New Issue- Sodexo prices dual tranche deal

Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Sodexo

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date January 24, 2022

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.947

Yield 1.758 pct

Spread 57 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 83.4bp

Over the 2.0 pct 2022 DBR

ISIN XS1080163709

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 24, 2026

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.877

Yield 2.512 pct

Spread 72 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 112.6bp

Over the 1.5 pct 2024 DBR

ISIN XS1080163964

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date June 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, Natixis & Santander GBM

Ratings A- (S&P)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

