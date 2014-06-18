FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 18, 2014 / 8:52 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-NordLB prices 200 mln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (NordLB)

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date June 22, 2021

Coupon 0.87 pct

Payment Date June 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) NordLB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000NLB8CX8

