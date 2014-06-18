New Issue- BCG prices 110 mln sfr perp bond

June 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perp bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Banque Cantonale De Geneve (BCG)

Issue Amount 110 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 2.875 pct

Issue price 101

Reoffer price Par

Yield 2.875 pct

Payment Date July 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) UBS & ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

