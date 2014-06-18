New Issue- ADB prices $500 mln 2019 FRN

July 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date June 25, 2019

Coupon 3-month Libor flat

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor flat

Payment Date June 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan & Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)