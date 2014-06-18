FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- ADB prices $500 mln 2019 FRN
#Market News
June 18, 2014

New Issue- ADB prices $500 mln 2019 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date June 25, 2019

Coupon 3-month Libor flat

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor flat

Payment Date June 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan & Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
