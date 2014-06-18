New Issue-Rabobank prices 400 mln SFR 2016 FRN

June 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen Boerenleenbank SA
Issue Amount 400 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 09, 2016
Coupon 3-Month Libor + 15bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date July 09, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisee & UBS
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
