New Issue-Rabobank prices 400 mln SFR 2016 FRN
#Credit Markets
June 18, 2014 / 1:26 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Rabobank prices 400 mln SFR 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen Boerenleenbank SA

Issue Amount 400 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 09, 2016

Coupon 3-Month Libor + 15bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date July 09, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisee & UBS

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

ISIN CH0247422071

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
