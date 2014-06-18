New Issue- Nationwide prices dual tranche deal

June 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Nationwide Building Society
Guarantor Nationwide Covered Bonds LLP
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date June 25, 2019
Coupon 0.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.829
Reoffer yield 0.785 pct
Spread 8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 37.8bp
Over the 1.0 pct 2019 OBL
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date June 25, 2029
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.047
Reoffer yield 2.326 pct
Spread 31 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 48.9bp
over the 4.75 pct 2028 DBR
Common terms
Payment Date June 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi, UBS Investment Bank & UniCredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under Covered Bond programme
