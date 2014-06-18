New Issue- Royal Bank of Scotland prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond

June 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date June 25, 2019

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.871

Reoffer yield 1.652 pct

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 124.8bp

Over the OBL 169

Payment Date June 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBS, BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley, Nord/LB, UBS, ABN, Danske,

Intesa, NAB, Natixis, Nomura, Swedbank, Unicredit & Wells Fargo

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1080952960

