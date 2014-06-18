New Issue-Danske Bank prices 1.6 bln NOK 2019 FRN

June 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Danske Bank AS
Issue Amount 1.6 billion Norwegian Crown
Maturity Date July 1, 2019
Coupon 3 month Nibor + 30 basis points
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3 month Nibor + 30 basis points
Payment Date July 1, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Danske
Ratings AAA(S&P) & AAA (Fitch)
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
