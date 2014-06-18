FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Danske Bank prices 1.6 bln NOK 2019 FRN
#Credit Markets
June 18, 2014 / 3:11 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Danske Bank prices 1.6 bln NOK 2019 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Danske Bank AS

Issue Amount 1.6 billion Norwegian Crown

Maturity Date July 1, 2019

Coupon 3 month Nibor + 30 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month Nibor + 30 basis points

Payment Date July 1, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Danske

Ratings AAA(S&P) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN NO0010713902

