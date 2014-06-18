New Issue-Lansforsakringar Hypotek adds 200 mln SEK to 2023 bond

June 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Lansforsakringar Hypotek AB

Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date November 13, 2023

Coupon 3.1 pct

Payment Date June 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Danske

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

The issue size will total 400 million Swedish crown

When fungible

ISIN SE0005794922

