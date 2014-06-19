New Issue-Nordea Hypotek adds 500 mln SEK to 2019 FRN

June 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower Nordea Hypotek AB

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date February 26, 2019

Coupon 3 month Stibor + 31 basis points

Issue price 100.4720

Reoffer price 100.4720

Discount Margin 3 month Stibor + 21 basis points

Payment Date June 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank and Swedbank

Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s)

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

The issue size will total 1.1 billion Swedish crown when fungible

ISIN SE0005757945

