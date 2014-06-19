New Issue-EIB adds 75 mln Turkish Lira to 2019 bond

June 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 75 million Turkish Lira
Maturity Date July 25, 2019
Coupon 8.5 pct
Issue price 101.515
Payment Date July 2, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Nordea and TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
The issue size will total 450 million Turkish Lira
when fungible
