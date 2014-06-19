New Issue- IADB prices 250 mln stg 2017 bond

June 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date October 18, 2017
Coupon 1.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.86
Reoffer yield 1.663 pct
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct January 2017 UKT
Payment Date June 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank & RBC CM
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
