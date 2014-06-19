FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- IADB prices 250 mln stg 2017 bond
June 19, 2014 / 12:36 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- IADB prices 250 mln stg 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date October 18, 2017

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.86

Reoffer yield 1.663 pct

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct January 2017 UKT

Payment Date June 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank & RBC CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

