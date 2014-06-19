New Issue- China Construction Bank prices 1.25 bln Renminbi 2017 bond

June 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower China Construction Bank Asia Corp Ltd
Issue Amount 1.25 billion Renminbi
Maturity Date June 26, 2017
Coupon 3.45 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 3.45 pct
Payment Date June 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BOCHK, Barclays, CCBI, HSBC & UBS
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1000-10
Governing Law English
