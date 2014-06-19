New Issue- China Construction Bank prices 1.25 bln Renminbi 2017 bond

June 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower China Construction Bank Asia Corp Ltd

Issue Amount 1.25 billion Renminbi

Maturity Date June 26, 2017

Coupon 3.45 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 3.45 pct

Payment Date June 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BOCHK, Barclays, CCBI, HSBC & UBS

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1000-10

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)