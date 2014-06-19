New Issue-EIB adds 150 mln NOK to 2020 bond

June 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Europea Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 150 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date February 4, 2020

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 105.675

Reoffer price 104.05

Yield 1.92 pct

Payment Date June 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, London Branch

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 900 million Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN XS0882238297

